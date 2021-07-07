Prices for construction materials rise in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, retail prices for cement in June amounted on average to KGS 355.1 per 50 kg and increased by 13% in comparison with May, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The National Statistics Committee of the republic reported that prices for bricks amounted to KGS 7,840.8 per 1000 pieces and increased by 5%.

Meanwhile, maximum retail prices for cement were recorded in Kara-Balta town- 400 soms per 50 kg, and minimum prices for cement - in Jalal-Abad and Uzgen towns - KGS 300 per 50 kg.

Retail prices for bricks exceeded the national average in Tokmok town – KGS 13,228.8 per 1,000 pieces, Isfana – KGS 12,000 per 1,000 pieces, Nookat – KGS 10,247 per 1,000 pieces, and the minimum prices were observed in the Kara-Suu – KGS 2,978.1 per 1,000 pieces, Kerben – KGS 3,741.7 per 1,000 pieces and Uzgen – KGS 5,899.2 per 1,000 pieces.

The highest increase in prices for cement compared to the previous month was observed in Kara-Balta - by 21.2%, Bishkek - 18.2% and Osh - 14.5%, and for bricks in Isfana - by 41.2%, Kara-Balta - by 40.0% and Kerben - by 29.1%.