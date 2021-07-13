Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches KGS 271 bln in six months of 2021

According to preliminary data, Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestics product in January-June 2021 amounted to KGS 271 billion, Chinara Turdubayeva, the head of the Department of Summary Work and Dissemination of Statistical Information of the National Statistics Committee said during a press conference, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

She added that the republic’s GDP decreased by 1.7% compared to January-June 2020.

Excluding companies developing the Kumtor deposit, the GDP of Kyrgyzstan has reached more than KGS 242 million, having increased by 3.7% compared to the same period of 2020.