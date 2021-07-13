Two major projects worth USD 95.5M implemented in Kyrgyzstan in 2021

In 2021, two major projects were implemented in Kyrgyzstan - the construction of the Zhamgyr gold extraction plant and the opening of the Novotel hotel, Deputy Minister of Investment Ulan Asanov said during a press conference at Kabar News Agency, Trend reports.

He added that the cost of Zhamgyr gold refinery project is about KGS 6 billion ($70.5 million), and the hotel project - $ 25 million.

"In 2019, a $1 million garment factory project and a $40 million aluminum plant project were implemented. In 2020, a project for the construction of a metal-rolling plant on the basis of the Kainda cable plant was implemented. The project amount is $50 million," the deputy minister said.

According to Asanov, more than $5 billion worth of investments have been attracted through investments since 2014.