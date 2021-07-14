1,398 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Kyrgyzstan

In the past day, 1,398 new cases of coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia were revealed in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev said during a briefing, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Thus, the country's tally of COVID-19 infections has risen to 143,668 on Wednesday.

The deputy health minister added that another 1,037 patient have cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 120,731.

10 new virus-related fatalities were recorded across Kyrgyzstan in the past day.

As of today, coronavirus has claimed lives of 2,133 Kyrgyzstanis.

In addition, 4,675 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, and 14,952 people are being treated at home.

Deputy Health Minister Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev added that 11,753 PCR analysis were carried out throughout Kyrgyzstan in the last 24 hours.