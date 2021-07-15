1,295 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported on Thursday 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 144,958, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 1,029 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 121,760.

The headquarters also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,143.

Currently, 4,813 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 217 of them are in critical condition and 15,057 patients - at home.

A total of 8,775 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.