Kyrgyzstan’s tally of COVID-19 infections approaching 146,300

1,334 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan in the past day, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev told during a briefing on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

A total of 146,292 coronavirus cases were identified in Kyrgyzstan since the outbreak of the virus.

Meanwhile, another 1,163 COVID patients have cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 122,923.

The deputy minister added that 11 new coronavirus-associated fatalities were recorded across Kyrgyzstan.

Thus, the republic’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 2,154.

4,863 people are receiving treatment in hospitals of the country, and 15,159 citizens are being treated at home.

Kyrgyzstan conducted 9,209 PCR tests in the last 24 hours.