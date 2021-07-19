Kyrgyzstan adds 1,289 more recoveries from coronavirus

Kyrgyzstan added on Monday 1,289 more recoveries from novel coronavirus, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to their report, a total of 126,450 patients have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country’s count of COVID infections has amounted to 150,316 after an overnight registration of 1,287 new cases.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has claimed lives of 11 more patients in Kyrgyzstan, bringing the death toll to 2,186.

Treatment in hospitals is provided to 4,704 patients, while 15,753 are being treated at home.

Kyrgyzstan conducted 6,753 PCR tests in the last 24 hours.