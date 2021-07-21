24% increase in incidence of pneumonia observed in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan 21 July 2021 13:03 (UTC+04:00)
24% increase in incidence of pneumonia observed in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, incidence of pneumoniahas increased by 24% compared to January-June last year, the National Statistics Committee said Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to operational data of the republic's Ministry of Health and Social Development, more than 16 thousand cases of pneumonia were registered in the republic in January-June this year, which is 24.3% more compared to the same period last year.

The highest increase in the incidence of pneumonia compared to January-June last year was observed in Naryn Oblast - 1.7 times, as well as in Chui and Issyk-Kul Oblasts and Bishkek city - 1.6 times.

Meanwhile, number of people with pneumonia decreased in Batken Oblast by 25.3% and in Talas Oblast by 20.1%.

Chui Oblast of Kyrgyzstan accounts for the largest share of people failing ill with pneumonia - 20.3%, Jalal-Abad Oblast - 17.6%, and Osh Oblast - 15.1%.

