Reps of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss situation on border

The Tumba area of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan's Batken Oblast hosted on Saturday a meeting of border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security reported that the meeting was held between representatives of Batken direction (Kyrgyzstan) and Soghdian direction (Tajikistan).

Heads of regions and regional law enforcement bodies also took part in the meeting on border issues.

The meeting resulted in agreement on the inadmissibility of any work in the areas of Kum-Mazar of Kyrgyzstan and Somonen (Dakhma) of Tajikistan.

In order to prevent repeated incidents, it was decided that the border patrols of the parties would strictly observe the line of conduct on the joint border.

In addition, uunits of the internal affairs units of the two countries will conduct joint patrols of this section.

An incident occurred on Saturday on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.