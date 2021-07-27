Hydraulic unit for Toktogul HPP delivered from China to Kyrgyzstan

A new hydraulic unit for Toktogul hydropower plant (HPP), which is being replaced as part of the Rehabilitation of Toktogul HPP Phase 2 Project, has arrived in Kyrgyzstan and is already on its way to the hydro plant itself, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the JSC National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan reported that replacement of hydraulic units will increase reliability of the flagship of the Kyrgyz energy system.

The new impeller was made in China at a special GE Hydro plant. Its diameter is 5.5 meters, its height is more than 2.4 meters and its weight is 76 tons.

The impeller was delivered from the manufacturing plant to Kyrgyzstan using special vehicles, and the equipment traveled over 4,700 km to the hydropower plant.

It is planned to complete the replacement of all four hydroelectric units of the plant in 2025.