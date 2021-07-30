958 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan confirmed on Friday 958 new coronavirus cases, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Thus, according to the latest, a total of 161,973 cases were revealed in the country since the outbreak of the virus.

The HQ reported that number of recoveries has amounted to 142,984 after 1,485 Kyrgyzstanis have cured of the disease.

Coronavirus killed 10 more patients in Kyrgyzstan, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,311.

Currently, 3,888 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals, and 11,483 compatriots are receiving treatment at home.