Over 1,200 Kyrgyzstanis receive jab of AstraZeneca vaccine

In Kyrgyzstan, 1258 people have already been vaccinated with AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Director of the Immunoprophylaxis Republican Center Gulbara Ishenapysova said at a briefing on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

"The vaccination campaign in our country began in April. 413,140 Kyrgyzstanis have been vaccinated so far, and 114,840 of them have received the first dose of the vaccine. Recently, 40 thousand doses of AstraZeneca have been received from Azerbaijani Embassy, and today they are already used in all regions of the country. 1,258 people have already been vaccinated with this vaccine, which has been used worldwide since the beginning of the year. It is included in WHO list for application in case of emergency", Ishenapysova said.

This vaccine is given to people over 18 years of age. Individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine must receive a second dose within 4 to 12 weeks.

"AstraZeneca is developed by a Swedish-British manufacturer and produced in India and South Korea. Unopened vials are stored at plus 2-8 degrees. It is not freezable. Patients with severe fibrotic diseases should postpone receiving the vaccine for a while, as well as those with thrombocythemia, poor blood clotting, etc.," the director of the Immunoprophylaxis Republican Center said.