Kyrgyzstan’s 7M12021 prices for cement increase
The results of monthly monitoring of average consumer prices showed that retail prices for cement in Kyrgyzstan in July 2021 on average in the republic amounted to 357.6 soms ($4.22) per 50 kilograms, Trend reports citing Kyrgyz media.
Compared to July of the previous year, they increased by 26.3 percent. And brick prices, respectively, amounted to 7,872 soms ($92.84) per 1,000 pieces and increased by 21.3 percent.
At the same time, the maximum retail prices for cement were in Kara-Balta ($4.83), Naryn ($4.72) and in the village of Chaek ($4.72), and the minimum prices for it were recorded in Jalal-Abad and Uzgen ($3.54), Nookat ($3.77).
Retail brick prices exceeded the national average in Tokmak ($156), Talas ($141) and Isfana ($130), while the lowest prices were observed in Kara-Suu ($35.12), Kerben ($45.97) and Uzgen ($69.57).
The largest increase in cement prices compared to the previous month was recorded in the village of Pokrovka - by 43.5 percent, in Kara-Balta - by 41.3 percent and Osh - by 38.7 percent, and for brick in Isfana - by 1.6 percent, Kerbene - by 44.5 percent and Kara-Balta - by 36.4 percent.