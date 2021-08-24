Three-year COVID-19 program to be developed in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan 24 August 2021 23:32 (UTC+04:00)
Three-year COVID-19 program to be developed in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a working meeting on the development of the Program to combat COVID-19 for 2021-2023, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the current epidemiological situation and a long-term plan of measures to eliminate coronavirus infection in the country were discussed.

The deputy head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the need to organize a systematic approach to protecting against the spread of coronavirus infection, and proposed to develop a state program to combat COVID-19 for 2021-2023.

Zhyldyz Bakashova instructed to create an interdepartmental working group that will develop and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic a draft of this Program and an Action Plan for its implementation.

Note that the interdepartmental working group will include not only representatives of government agencies, but also independent experts from non-governmental and international organizations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises - State Statistical Committee
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises - State Statistical Committee
Turkmenistan to open new textile complex
Turkmenistan to open new textile complex
Certain roads and facilities to be put into operation in Iran's Fars Province
Certain roads and facilities to be put into operation in Iran's Fars Province
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey notes reduction in grain exports to Turkmenistan Business 00:01
Three-year COVID-19 program to be developed in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 24 August 23:32
Turkey reports 19,191 COVID-19 cases, 230 deaths Turkey 24 August 23:21
EU to allocate over 200 mln euros in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan Europe 24 August 22:45
Georgia sees increase in export of cars to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 24 August 22:11
Turkey sees surge in clothes export to Uzbekistan Turkey 24 August 22:07
Turkmenistan, UN talk prospects for deepening strategic partnership Turkmenistan 24 August 22:06
Tourism Administration in Georgia offers tour operators vaccination boosting package Tourism 24 August 21:58
Pakistani FM to undertake regional tour including Iran on 24-26 August Politics 24 August 21:55
Kyrgyz ambassador to USA meets with representatives of Kyrgyz diaspora Kyrgyzstan 24 August 21:34
We will continue to support Azerbaijan’s national specialists in mine clearance - UN Resident Coordinator Politics 24 August 21:16
UNESCO mission has already been created, but now Armenia is objecting again - President Aliyev Politics 24 August 21:11
We used all existing international instruments to restore our territorial integrity - President Aliyev Politics 24 August 20:58
UN Resident Coordinator praises President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts to take decisive national response to COVID-19 Politics 24 August 20:57
As chair of Non-Aligned Movement we play important role in international affairs - President Aliyev Politics 24 August 20:53
28 years of Minsk Group were years of lost opportunities - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 August 20:53
We are planning to resettle former refugees as soon as possible - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 August 20:44
Within our capacity and our potential we try to contribute to cause of peace and security - President Aliyev Politics 24 August 20:44
Azerbaijan has always been a very active member of United Nations - President Aliyev Politics 24 August 20:30
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 24 Society 24 August 19:02
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 24 August 18:54
Azerbaijan confirms 3,583 COVID-19 cases, 1,644 recoveries Society 24 August 18:42
Georgia sees increase in peaches and nectarines export Business 24 August 18:26
Geostat reveals data on Georgian imports from China Business 24 August 18:26
Azerbaijan's online insurance portal expands digital opportunities Economy 24 August 18:09
Iran's Tehran Mehrabad airport experiences decline in passenger traffic amid COVID-19 Transport 24 August 18:09
Industrial enterprises to be launched in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province Business 24 August 18:05
Kazakhstan discloses volume of investments in fixed assets of industrial sector for 7M2021 Kazakhstan 24 August 18:05
Turkmen Khazar Consortium to buy control devices via tender Tenders 24 August 18:04
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 25 Oil&Gas 24 August 17:52
Turkey and Azerbaijan help Georgia in supplying hospitals with oxygen Georgia 24 August 17:51
Uzbekistan sees rise in number of construction companies Business 24 August 17:50
Saudi Arabia's June oil exports rise 123% to over $16 bln Arab World 24 August 17:48
Hungary ready to make 15-year contract with Gazprom in fall Europe 24 August 17:46
Delta Air orders 30 A321neo jets from Airbus Europe 24 August 17:43
Review of Georgia's exports to China from January through July 2021 Business 24 August 17:43
Israel lowers age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster to 30 Israel 24 August 17:41
Turkmen enterprise reveals output of flexible containers Turkmenistan 24 August 17:41
Turkmenistan eyes increasing exports of natural gas to China Oil&Gas 24 August 17:40
Iran continues subsidizing various agricultural inputs including fertilizers Business 24 August 17:36
McDonald's builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app US 24 August 17:36
US Marshall Legacy Institute sends mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan Politics 24 August 17:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 24 August 17:30
Iran's Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone intends to increase production of strategic goods Business 24 August 17:28
COVID-19 vaccine not contraindicated for allergic persons - Azerbaijani doctor Society 24 August 17:25
Uzbek Uzkimyosanoat doubles sales of mineral fertilizers Business 24 August 17:22
Armenia fires at Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar direction Politics 24 August 17:12
Iran to put into operation large industrial enterprises in Zanjan Province Finance 24 August 17:02
Vaccination - sole way to fight COVID-19 mutations - Azerbaijani MP Society 24 August 17:00
Qatari companies implementing three projects in Kazakhstan Business 24 August 16:59
Sales of food, drinks, tobacco products in Baku increase Economy 24 August 16:53
Iran’s NIDC discloses number of oil-gas wells drilled Oil&Gas 24 August 16:53
Share of small enterprises in Uzbek trade turnover decreases Business 24 August 16:52
New COVID-19 restriction comes into force in Georgia Georgia 24 August 16:51
Azerbaijan discloses COVID-19 infection rate among schoolchildren Society 24 August 16:50
UNDP supports dev't of non-hydrocarbon sectors of Turkmenistan's economy (Exclusive) Turkmenistan 24 August 16:49
Turkey records surge in number of job seekers in Uzbekistan for 7M2021 Turkey 24 August 16:41
Most of produced industrial goods in Baku account for mining sector Economy 24 August 16:19
Azerbaijan Airlines adopts Amadeus Segment Revenue Management for optimized operations Society 24 August 16:18
Uzbekneftegaz plans to issue Eurobonds in October Finance 24 August 16:15
Public catering turnover of Azerbaijan's capital rises Economy 24 August 15:59
UNDP supports state agencies and experts to develop new Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 24 August 15:58
Azerbaijan records growth in value of paid services to population y-o-y Finance 24 August 15:57
Large number of facilities to be launched in Iran’s Mazandaran Province Business 24 August 15:55
Israel world's most expensive country for Tesla S Israel 24 August 15:50
Azerbaijani banks reduce buy/sale of cash currency Finance 24 August 15:49
Turkey sees increase in chemical exports to Germany Turkey 24 August 15:49
China retains leadership in natural gas imports from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 24 August 15:47
Turkey's export of mining products to Austria rises Turkey 24 August 15:45
German consumers, state spending drive Q2 economic recovery Europe 24 August 15:39
Azerbaijan sees decrease in employee nominal wage in Baku Finance 24 August 15:37
Kazakhstan’s Almaty accounts for largest number of trade enterprises with non-cash payments Finance 24 August 15:37
Egypt intends to take military cooperation with Russia to new level Russia 24 August 15:32
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises - State Statistical Committee Construction 24 August 15:31
Foreign exchange market of Azerbaijan is supported by stable sales from SOFAZ - expert Finance 24 August 15:27
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemicals announces tender Tenders 24 August 15:27
Azerbaijan's rhetoric never changed amid Armenia's systemic problem - Armenian PM Armenia 24 August 15:14
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks grows Finance 24 August 14:56
Afghanistan's mining sector has no impact on Iranian economy - expert Business 24 August 14:51
SOCAR’s revenues from abroad disclosed Oil&Gas 24 August 14:49
Daily death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 700 people Society 24 August 14:37
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to start exporting products abroad through e-commerce Economy 24 August 14:37
Several industrial enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Qazvin Province Business 24 August 14:36
Baku Sea Int'l Trade Port announces bans to ensure environmental protection Transport 24 August 14:35
Uzbekistan receives Special Drawing Rights from IMF Finance 24 August 14:34
Turkey discloses number of ships received at Samsun port in 7M2021 Turkey 24 August 14:31
Iran's priority is to develop SMEs - official Business 24 August 14:30
Turkmenistan reveals volume of potatoes harvest to be collected in Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 24 August 14:24
Turkey's wood, furniture exports to Azerbaijan up Turkey 24 August 14:22
Iranian Civil Aviation Organization clarifies issue of Ukrainian plane Society 24 August 14:21
Azerbaijan unveils cost of manufactured products and services rendered over 1H2021 Finance 24 August 14:19
Azerbaijani ministry urges citizens to take online queue before COVID-19 vaccination Society 24 August 14:19
Iran Customs Administration looking to release sediment trucks Business 24 August 14:16
Turkey records rise in value of mining exports to Georgia for 7M2021 Turkey 24 August 14:12
Iran’s tea production increases Business 24 August 14:11
Turkey discloses maritime cargo traffic via Zonguldak in 7M2021 Turkey 24 August 14:10
Dynamics of SOCAR’s petroleum product exports in last 3 years Oil&Gas 24 August 14:06
Production performance of SOCAR’s Azerikimya Oil&Gas 24 August 13:30
Uzbekistan's first private passenger airline launches charter flights to Moscow Transport 24 August 12:58
Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister attends opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2021" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 August 12:56
All news