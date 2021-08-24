Three-year COVID-19 program to be developed in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a working meeting on the development of the Program to combat COVID-19 for 2021-2023, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the current epidemiological situation and a long-term plan of measures to eliminate coronavirus infection in the country were discussed.

The deputy head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the need to organize a systematic approach to protecting against the spread of coronavirus infection, and proposed to develop a state program to combat COVID-19 for 2021-2023.

Zhyldyz Bakashova instructed to create an interdepartmental working group that will develop and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic a draft of this Program and an Action Plan for its implementation.

Note that the interdepartmental working group will include not only representatives of government agencies, but also independent experts from non-governmental and international organizations.