First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) approved an investment loan to BIOVIT LLC in the amount of construction of the first pharmaceutical plant for the production of infusion solutions and injections in ampoules in Kyrgyzstan to ensure the drug safety of the country, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Fund's funds will be used to purchase high-tech production equipment from the world's leading manufacturers.

“Today, RKDF, together with BIOVIT LLC, launched a program on drug safety in the Kyrgyz Republic and the development of the domestic pharmaceutical industry. The production of medicines is a strategically important area of ​​the economy for the country, especially in the modern realities of the coronavirus pandemic. This project is another step towards import substitution, as its implementation will increase its own production of sterile medicines in the form of infusions and ampoules and meets the internal demand for these drugs by 100%,” said Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Board of RKDF.

The plant will be built and equipped in accordance with the requirements of international GMP standards, and allows to increase production volumes and provide a supply of essential drugs, including those used as part of the COVID-19 treatment protocols to medical institutions and country pharmacies. In addition, the project provides for the possibility of using the created production site for the production of a vaccine against coronavirus infection in the future (including the bottling of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine).

BIOVIT LLC is a domestic pharmaceutical plant focused on the production of a wide range of medicines. The production complies with international GMP standards in terms of medicines and ISO / HACCP in terms of food additives. The quality assurance system of the company's products is certified for compliance with international standards ISO 17025.

The products manufactured at the plant will be sold on the local market and exported to countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and the Czech Republic.