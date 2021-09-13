Kyrgyzstan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Monday 68 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 177,226, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported recovery of 95 patients over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 171,523, and 2 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,574.

Currently, 649 patients are in hospitals throughout the country, while 2,021 patients receiving treatment at home.

Kyrgyzstan launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 after the arrival of China donated Sinopharm vaccine. The Central Asian country also carries vaccination with the Russian Sputnik-V and Astra Zeneca vaccines, which were delivered as humanitarian aid.

In total, 735,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered in the country.