Health minister of Kyrgyzstan predicts rise in incidence of COVID-19

An increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection is expected in late November-December, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev said on air of the Birinchi Radio, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He added that delta strain of coronavirus now dominates the country - 66.6%.

"The virus mutates. I urge the population to observe sanitary and epidemiological regulations. Now the educational process has begun, then elections will be held to the Jogorku Kenesh. The incidence of coronavirus can be halted if 70% of the population is vaccinated, for this now the Ministry of Health is making every effort," Beishenaliyev said.