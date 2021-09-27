Almost 804 thsd doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Kyrgyzstan

Another 1,745 people in Kyrgyzstan received their coronavirus vaccine on Monday, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVId-19 said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the latest data from the HQ, 1 thousand 15 Kyrgyzstanis were vaccinated with the first dose, and 730 - with the second one.

A total of 803,862 people across Kyrgyzstan have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign, while 598, 406 citizens have received the second shot of the vaccine.

The country has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated vaccine. In, addition the Central Asia country received Sputnik V vaccine from Russia in April.