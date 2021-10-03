Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 178,740
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan reached 178,740 after registration of 60 new cases on Sunday, according to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, Trend reports citing Kabar.
Meanwhile, 86 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 173,471.
The COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,607, no new fatalities were recorded over the past day.
Currently, 436 patients with coronavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 743 patients are being treated at home.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh war constituted source of pride for all Turkic Council Member States - SecGen
Opening of Zangazur corridor would give new opportunities for Armenia which is in need of economic dev't - New Europe
Azerbaijan’s MoD analyzes situation on state border and territories where Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed
Azerbaijan's proven natural gas reserves will be enough for at least 100 years for our consumption and for exports - President Aliyev
About 25 thousand ethnic Armenians who live today in Karabakh area are our citizens - Azerbaijani president
Armenia did not decide whether they will accept EU’s proposal on delimitation or not - Azerbaijani president
Turkey playing very important role in future regional development and regional stability, as well as Russia - Azerbaijani president
If we enhance mutual trade, concentrate on positive dynamics, our region will transform into region of stability and peace - President Aliyev
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Al Jazeera TV on October 2, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)