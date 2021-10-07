State budget of Kyrgyzstan received over 145 mln for 9 months of 2021

For 9 months of this year, the state budget received more than KGS 145 billion, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Bekbolot Aliyev told Thursday during a press conference at Kabar News Agency, Trend reports.

According to him, for 9 months of this year total state budget revenue made KGS 145.2 billion, which is 41.4% more compared to last year.

Tax revenues amounted to KGS 107.4 billion with a growth of 46.6%, while non-tax revenues were KGS 31.8 billion with a growth of 44.5%.

"We would like to note that the execution of the current budget is built on the principles of maximum use of internal sources: budget replenishment and our main budget expenditures should be covered by current internal revenues," explained the official.