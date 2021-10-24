96 new positive cases of coronavirus detected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz helath authorities reported 96 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the total count of infections to 180,563, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The report of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 54 more Kyrgyzstanis with previously confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus infection have cured in the past day.
Thus, a total of 175,061 recoveries from COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the outbreak of the virus.
The nationwide death toll from coronavirus stands at 2,653 as 3 new virus-related fatalities were recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.
As of today, 680 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 653 Kyrgyzstania are being treated at home.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to Le Figaro newspaper on October 24, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from visit to Zangilan with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from Zangilan visit on her Instagram page (VIDEO)