96 new positive cases of coronavirus detected in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz helath authorities reported 96 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the total count of infections to 180,563, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The report of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 54 more Kyrgyzstanis with previously confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus infection have cured in the past day.

Thus, a total of 175,061 recoveries from COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the outbreak of the virus.

The nationwide death toll from coronavirus stands at 2,653 as 3 new virus-related fatalities were recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

As of today, 680 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 653 Kyrgyzstania are being treated at home.