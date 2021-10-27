Kyrgyzstan takes part in International Media Forum of Turkic World in Istanbul

The International Media Forum of the Turkic World has ended in Istanbul, Sultan Rayev, Deputy Secretary General for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs of the Council of the Commonwealth of Turkic States (CCTS) told, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The media forum was organized by the Turkic Council and Turkey.

The forum was attended by representatives of over 300 media outlets: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, etc. The speakers spoke about the place, role and directions of media in the world; about new challenges in the information age; information integration; about disinformation on social media. The most pressing problems of the media were discussed. World renowned media experts and other experts shared their thoughts on the main trends in the media: information technology and innovations in the media sphere.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a video message to the forum participants. In his speech, he said about the importance of the information segment in the unity of the Turkic world, in strengthening the economic, cultural and humanitarian relations of the Turkic peoples. “The Turkic-speaking states must jointly resist the flow of lies and disinformation. Today, lies and distorted messages inflict irreparable damage to the reputation, traumatize and lead to dramas of millions of people around the world,” the Turkish president said.

The forum initiated the idea of ​​holding such events on an ongoing basis. The forum participants expressed the need to pay attention to social media and social issues, and also raised the issue of creating a single Turkic TV channel. More than 25 media representatives from Kyrgyzstan participated in this forum, as well as deans of journalism faculties and distinguished university students.

“Before the start of the media forum, we asked the representatives of the Kyrgyz media about two things,” said Sultan Rayev. “To speak at the forum in the Kyrgyz language and, if possible, wear Kyrgyz national clothes. Our colleagues coped with this remarkably: the speech of representatives of the media of Kyrgyzstan was deep, meaningful. This was noticed by other international media experts, and their clothes caused a real sensation. Through the national clothes, in which the members of the Kyrgyz delegation appeared before the international community, showed a sign of deep respect for their culture, their traditions, through deep, conscious speech in their native language and clothes, our media representatives expressed signs of love for their homeland. After all, the national language is the symbol of statehood, freedom and independence of the country”.