9,094 people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Kyrgyzstan over past day

9,094 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported that 4,650 of them were vaccinated with the first dose and 4,444 people with the second.

In total, 977,687 people were vaccinated in the country with the first dose and 750,307 people with both doses.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated Sinopharm vaccine. In, addition, the country is also inoculating its residents with the Russian Sputnik-V, Astra Zeneca, QazVac and Pfizer vaccines.