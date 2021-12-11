Kyrgyzstan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kyrgyzstan’s Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported Saturday 68 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide count to 183,931, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The headquarters also reported 57 more recoveries and 2 more deaths, bringing the total recoveries to 178,962 and the death toll to 2,768.

Currently 347 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 371 patients - at home.