Kyrgyzstan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Kyrgyzstan’s Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported Saturday 68 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide count to 183,931, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The headquarters also reported 57 more recoveries and 2 more deaths, bringing the total recoveries to 178,962 and the death toll to 2,768.
Currently 347 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 371 patients - at home.
