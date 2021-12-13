U.S. donates another 49,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines in Kyrgyzstan

On December 10, the United States delivered an additional 49,140 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the Kyrgyz Republic as part of continued pandemic assistance. This shipment was made possible through COVAX, an initiative to support equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

“Availability of safe and effective vaccines is critical to defeating this pandemic. I hope that these vaccines will help protect the lives of Kyrgyzstanis and prevent dangerous new variants from spreading,” said U.S. Charge d’Affaires Sonata Coulter.

This delivery builds on the 259,740 doses of Pfizer vaccines that the United States donated to the Kyrgyz Republic on October 27, 2021.

“Kyrgyzstan has received another batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in the amount of 49,140 doses. We’re grateful to the U.S. Government and all of our development partners who are helping us in the fight against COVID-19. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines became available to Kyrgyzstanis at the end of October and more than 30,000 people were vaccinated. We all need to realize that vaccination is one of the most effective ways to fight COVID-19 and get vaccinated. I am confident that together we can fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the people of the United States have provided more than $9 million to help the Kyrgyz Republic prevent, detect, and treat COVID-19. Funding has also been used to procure protective equipment and medical supplies, upgrade laboratories, and train public health professionals.

In coming months, the United States will continue to partner with the Kyrgyz Republic to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and improve preparedness for any future outbreaks.