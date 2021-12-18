Kyrgyz Border Service receives Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov examined today the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, which were purchased for the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the country, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The head of state was told about the control system of these devices and their work was demonstrated.
These devices were completely purchased with funds from the republican budget and will be used to ensure the country's defense security, including the protection of state borders.
Earlier, on October 23 at a press conference, President Sadyr Zhaparov announced the allocation of USD 100 million to upgrade the military equipment of Kyrgyzstan. Then he noted that drones will be purchased from Russia and Turkey.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Georgian gov’t to maintain and intensify high-level political dialogue and coordination with US, PM says
Volume of Azerbaijani gas in Italian consumption is growing and will grow year after year - President Ilham Aliyev
Oil and gas will play important role for our economy for many decades ahead - President Ilham Aliyev
Russia fully respects our policy, our foreign policy, our energy policy, and we are not rivals - President Ilham Aliyev
All our energy projects starting from oil pipeline to gas pipeline were completed in very friendly environment in region - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani people were tired of these permanent visits of this Minsk Group “troika" - President Ilham Aliyev
Support whether it’s financial donations or loans to Armenia and to Azerbaijan must be at the same level - President Ilham Aliyev
I suggested the European Commission to look at opportunity to finance from funds demining in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Railroad from liberated territories to Armenian border must be ready by the end of 2023 - President Ilham Aliyev
Law "on Media" to allow fighting 'pollution' in media - Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate
India could soon domestically produce cells for electric vehicles, cut import dependence: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar