Kyrgyz Border Service receives Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov examined today the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, which were purchased for the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the country, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The head of state was told about the control system of these devices and their work was demonstrated.

These devices were completely purchased with funds from the republican budget and will be used to ensure the country's defense security, including the protection of state borders.

Earlier, on October 23 at a press conference, President Sadyr Zhaparov announced the allocation of USD 100 million to upgrade the military equipment of Kyrgyzstan. Then he noted that drones will be purchased from Russia and Turkey.