Kyrgyzstan exported 10.8 thsd tons of agricultural products during week

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan conducted on Dec. 10-16 quarantine phytosanitary control of 10 thousand 828 tons of agricultural domestic products, intended for export, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the ministry reported that 4 thousand 393 more tons of products were exported from Kyrgyzstan compared to last week.

An inspection of goods was carried out in the course of quarantine phytosanitary control, as well as sampling of exported product, familiarization of foreign trade participants with the conditions of transportation and compliance with storage rules in accordance with the Common Quarantine Phytosanitary Requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).