In Kyrgyzstan, dollar exchange rate increased by 2.4% in six months

The situation on the domestic foreign exchange market remained relatively stable, the report of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan on financial stability in the first half of 2021 said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the document, the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, coupled with the risks of new strains of COVID-19, were the main reasons for the weakening of the national currency in the reporting period.

In the six months of 2021 (compared to the exchange rate on Dec. 31, 2020) the exchange rate of the US dollar against the som increased by 2.4 percent, from 82.6498 to 84.6640 KGS/USD.

In the reporting period, the Bank conducted operations on sale of foreign currency to the amount of USD 270.5 million in order to smooth significant fluctuations of the exchange rate.

The emerging trends of gradual recovery of economic activity by the end of the first half of 2021 led to an increase in the total volume of foreign exchange purchase-sale transactions by all participants of the foreign exchange market (including transactions with non-residents) by 71.4 percent, to 638.2 billion in som equivalent.

Starting from 2019, there is a positive dynamics of growth in the share of foreign exchange transactions, which are carried out in the non-cash segment, from 6.0 to 10.5 percent.