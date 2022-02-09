8,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kyrgyzstan per day

Kyrgyzstan’s Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 has announced on Wednesday that 8,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Of these, 5,685 people were vaccinated with the first dose, the second shot was given to 610 people and the booster dose to – 2,168 people.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 1,361,778 while 1,109,800 people have been completely vaccinated and 80,601 people have received booster dose.

Kyrgyzstan started the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020. The country is inoculating its citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Sputnik-Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.