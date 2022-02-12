Earthquake registered in south of Kyrgyzstan

3.5-magnitude was registered in Chong-Alay region of Kyrgyzstan's Osh Oblast on Saturday at 8:05 am, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Science of Kyrgyzstan reported that the tremors of the quake were felt in the villages of Kulchu, Zhar-Bashy, Chak, Zhar-Tilek of Chong-Alay region and in the village of Shibe.

No casualties or destruction were reported as a result of the earthquake.