Kyrgyz-US business forum planned to be held this year

At the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United States Bakyt Amanbaev met with representatives of U.S. businesses with more than 20 major companies to build an open dialogue and deepen trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Embassy in U.S. reported that during the virtual meeting, the ambassador informed in detail about the ongoing reforms and their historical significance for the Kyrgyz Republic under the leadership of President Sadyr Zhaparov, identified priorities and needs of the country in revitalizing and developing basic sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, attracting foreign investment and increasing tourism by implementing economically viable projects with American organizations.

In addition, the event provided an opportunity to share experiences and views, as well as to discuss all the problematic and pressing issues. Bakyt Amanbaev answered all relevant questions of every representative of American business. The U.S. side expressed its strong willingness to support the proposals of the Kyrgyz side and participate in joint mutually beneficial projects.

As a result of the talks, a number of decisions were reached on further development of trade and economic cooperation, including holding a Kyrgyz-American business forum this year with the participation of a wide range of American companies and financial institutions of the United States.