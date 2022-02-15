Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to regulate borders without participation of third party

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov during a press conference commented on the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the state border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He said that the borders are recognized when two neighbors agree.

“President Sadyr Zhaparov, during his trip to Beijing, said that he and the president of Tajikistan had instructed the Ministries of Foreign Affairs to start negotiations on the border. Negotiations have now begun and are already intensively under way. Earlier, these negotiations were interrupted due to the conflict at the border, but negotiations have been resumed now. Both presidents agreed that they would be able to regulate this issue without a third party,” Zhaparov said.