Kyrgyzstan reports 54 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday 54 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 200,175, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The Health Ministry said that of the total infections 7,737 are medical workers.
The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan increased to 193,385 after 207 more were added.
3 new deaths are reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,935.
Currently, 375 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 1,910 patients - at home.
