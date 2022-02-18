Over 100,000 people in Kyrgyzstan receive booster dose
According to data provided by the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, 101,110 people received booster (third) dose in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
8,309 people were vaccinated with primary series of the vaccine, taking the total number of those received the first shot to 1,399,788.
A total of 1,136,934 people in Kyrgyzstan received both shots.
Kyrgyzstan started the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020. The country is inoculating its citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Sputnik-Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We did not receive single manat as assistance from anyone for revival of Karabakh and Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev
If we say that all issues of Baku city resolved, then, of course, we'd will be mistaken - President Ilham Aliyev
Situation in Azerbaijani districts must be thoroughly analyzed and special attention must be paid to existing problems - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of Nizami, Narimanov and Kurdamir districts in video format (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan discloses number of people included in int’l most wanted list due to tragedy in Garadaghly village
Azerbaijani ministry comments on rumors about search in houses of truck drivers behind artificial traffic jam
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)