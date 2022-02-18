Over 100,000 people in Kyrgyzstan receive booster dose

According to data provided by the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, 101,110 people received booster (third) dose in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

8,309 people were vaccinated with primary series of the vaccine, taking the total number of those received the first shot to 1,399,788.

A total of 1,136,934 people in Kyrgyzstan received both shots.

Kyrgyzstan started the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020. The country is inoculating its citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Sputnik-Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.