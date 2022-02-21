Kyrgyz-Saudi business forum to be held in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will host the Kyrgyz-Saudi business Forum, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said Monday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The city of Riyadh hosted on Saturday a meeting of Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ulukbek Maripov with Minister of Environment, Water Resources and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia, Co-Chairman of the Kyrgyz-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission of Cooperation Committee Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of Kyrgyz-Saudi relations, as well as current areas of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation of mutual interest, with an emphasis on the organization of bilateral visits, the participation of Saudi companies in investment projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, the development of bilateral tourism and business contacts, holding mutual trade fairs and exhibitions in the two countries.

"Maripov and A.Al-Fadhli gave special attention to holding a high-level Kyrgyz-Saudi business forum and exhibition-fair of domestic products on Feb, 24-27, 2022 in the city of Riyadh," the report said.

They also discussed issues of quality and content of the next third meeting of the Kyrgyz-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission in Riyadh and considered the terms of its holding.