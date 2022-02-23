Project to develop lottery activities being launched in Kyrgyzstan

A ceremony of signing agreements on the implementation of projects under the PPP (public-private partnership) program was held on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The event was attended by Director of PPP Center Sanzharbek Bolotov, Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev.

In particular, the agreement on lottery activities with foreign investors Elbet d.o.o and Axel Capital was signed. These companies have extensive international experience in the development, implementation, adaptation, integration, launch and technical support of software for single type lotteries in many countries of Europe and Asia.

The PPP project is aimed at the development of lottery activities in the republic in order to regularly and significantly replenish the national budget, to meet the needs of the population to participate in lotteries and the desire to win lotteries.

The investor for the second project is domestic Hermes Logistics LLC. The project will provide additional income to the state and contribute to raising the prestige of the state through the construction of modern buildings and facilities for various competitions. The project is financed by own and/or borrowed funds of the private partner.

In total, the agreements attracted investments of KGS 1 billion 212 million.