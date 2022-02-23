Kyrgyzstan reports 20 new coronavirus cases

20 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, taking the total count of cases to 200,388, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Health Ministry of the country reported that 150 patients have cured of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Thus, a total of 194,527 Kyrgyzstanis have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the virus.

According the ministry's report, coronavirus claimed lives of 1 more person, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,948.

As of today, 207 patients are being treated in hospitals, while 1,133 people are receiving treatment at home.