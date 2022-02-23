Kyrgyzstan reports 20 new coronavirus cases
20 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, taking the total count of cases to 200,388, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The Health Ministry of the country reported that 150 patients have cured of the disease in the last 24 hours.
Thus, a total of 194,527 Kyrgyzstanis have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the virus.
According the ministry's report, coronavirus claimed lives of 1 more person, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,948.
As of today, 207 patients are being treated in hospitals, while 1,133 people are receiving treatment at home.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Separate Combined Arms Army holding drills to improve sniper professionalism (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan discusses participation of Russian companies in restoring liberated areas with Eximbank (PHOTO)
Khojaly tragedy - one of gravest crimes against all mankind - Azerbaijan Diocese of Russian Orthodox Church
Moscow declaration is blow to long-term efforts of Armenian diaspora in Russia - Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency