Light earthquake recorded on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

4-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Tuesday at 9:09 a.m. local time, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Institute of seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported that tremors of the light quake were felt in the villages of Yntymak, Tash-Kiya, Pulgon, in Kadamzhay, Shuran, Zhidelik, Alga, Kotur-Bulak, Kara-Dyube, Narkas, Kara-Jygach, Kyzyl-Bulak, Kuldu, Orozbekovo, Sovetskoye, as well as in Kyzyl-Kiya town.