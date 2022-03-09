Kyrgyzstan reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 200,671.

The Health Ministry reported that an additional 21 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 195,734.

The country also reported one new death due to COVID-19 complications, raising its total death toll to 2,969.

Currently, 146 patients are in hospitals throughout the country and 244 patients are receiving treatment at home.