National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps base rate unchanged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to hold the base rate at 14 percent, taking into account the development conditions of the external and internal economic environment, Trend reports citing the press office of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

"In general, the external economic conditions for Kyrgyzstan's economy are still evolving under the influence of the factor of uncertainty and risks. A moderate post-COVID recovery of the economy of Kyrgyzstan continues. GDP growth rate from January through April 2022 amounted to 5.4 percent," the message says.

According to the National Bank, maintaining existing monetary conditions is in line with the macroeconomic realities of Kyrgyzstan and in the future will help mitigate possible risks and consequences of the external environment.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan constantly monitors the evolving situation and, if necessary, takes appropriate action to fulfill the goal of medium-term price stability.