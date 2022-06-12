India to further increase mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Minister of State for External Affairs of the Republic of India Meenakshi Lekhi at a meeting with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov expressed the readiness of India to further increase mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen relations based on common interests for the benefit of the two peoples, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of the development of Kyrgyz-Indian relations in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational spheres, the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet reported .

“Over 30 years of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of India, a good political dialogue has been established and there is a deep mutual understanding that allows developing fruitful cooperation in all areas of interaction. I express hope that your visit will make a significant contribution to strengthening the relations of strategic partnership and friendship between our countries,” Akylbek Zhaparov said.