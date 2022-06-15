Kyrgyzstan to enhance economic diplomacy strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan intends to intensify work on economic diplomacy, said the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, Trend reports via Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

"Priority areas of enhancing Kyrgyzstan's economic diplomacy strategy are: attracting foreign investment, promoting the expansion of the tourist flow, promoting the export of domestic products," Zhaparov said.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has the following tasks:

- assistance in attracting investments, preferential loans and additional financial resources on preferential terms for the establishment of bilateral investment funds;

- fulfillment of the Export Promotion Roadmap with particular objectives for the year 2022;

- the study of issues of enhancing visa policy and making visa issuance easier for nationals of countries with which mutually beneficial cooperation has been created;

- reducing the time for consideration of applications for tourist visas to at least 36 hours.