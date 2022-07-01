14-language app for travel in Kyrgyzstan developed

Kyrgyzstan has developed new digital content for tourists in 14 languages, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Department of Tourism reported that the Smart digital app with a broad social media targeting has been developed and implemented jointly with SmartGuide.

"Amazing Kyrgyzstan is available for digital viewing in the palm of every tourist's hand!,” the report said.

The Digital Audio Guide already promotes tourism resources and opportunities of Bishkek, Osh, Karakol and Chui Oblast.

The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan actively continues to work on the inclusion of other locations in SmartGuide.

To view the tourist destinations, user may scan the QR code and download the application.