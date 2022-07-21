Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for expanding bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in Cholpon-Ata on July 21, Trend reports citing the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

During the meeting, Japarov and Berdimuhamedow considered topical issues of bilateral collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz side attaches great importance to the expansion and development of trade and economic ties, considering Turkmenistan as a very important economic partner of Kyrgyzstan.

The President of Turkmenistan, for his part, expressed readiness to continue fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all spheres of mutual interest, including in trade, economic and investment areas.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan this year celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.