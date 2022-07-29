Helvetas assisting Kyrgyzstan's Karakol in preparing for next winter season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Helvetas - an independent Swiss development organization is supporting the development of winter tourism in Kyrgyzstan's Karakol since 2019, a source in Helvetas told Trend.

"Since the start into the main project phase in October 2021, we focused on tourism product development, as well as skills improvement needs, and a roadmap for moving Karakol towards becoming a destination certified for taking a holistic, sustainable view on tourism management," the organization said.

In terms of modern technologies, the Swiss organization encourages the advancement of social media and digital marketing abilities, as well as creative digital solutions for the tourism industry of Kyrgyzstan.

"We look to get Karakol destination ready for successful next winter seasons with improved products and new ones available, more year-round jobs created and a strengthened enabling environment for integrating aspects of sustainable development," Helvetas added.

Notably, the project will last until the end of September 2025, and the consolidation phase will go until 2029.

Meanwhile, this year marks the 30th anniversary since Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland established diplomatic relations and new initiatives for cooperation are continuously being evaluated.