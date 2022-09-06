Kyrgyzstan keen to speed up introduction of 5G technology - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Kyrgyzstan is keen to speed up the introduction of the 5G technology throughout the country, said Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, Trend reports via Cabinet of Ministers.

During his visit to the 5G technology exhibition pavilion in Bishkek, Japarov emphasized the importance of the fifth-generation technology in Kyrgyzstan.

"Kyrgyzstan is interested in the rapid introduction of 5G technology across the country, assisting telecom operators in deploying these networks. The relevant state bodies need to carry out serious work in this direction," he said.

He noted 5G technologies will provide high data transfer speeds, will have an impact on the development of digitalization of public services in Kyrgyzstan and the economy as well.