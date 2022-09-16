Number of victims as result of incident on Kyrgyz-Tajik border increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The number of victims as a result of incidents on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has increased, Trend reports with reference to the kabar.kg.

As of 13:00 (GMT+6) on September 16, 13 more people were taken to Kyrgyzstan's Batken Regional United Hospital as a result of an incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Health reports that 31 patients in total were hospitalized at Batken Regional United Hospital with various injuries. Information on conditions and diagnoses will be provided later.

The Batken region's ambulance services and all healthcare institutions have been switched to an enhanced mode of operation.