Kyrgyzstan to make every effort to resolve conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan will make every effort to resolve conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

The president of Kyrgyzstan expressed deepest condolences to the families of those, who died as a result of an incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

He noted that the territorial integrity of Kyrgyzstan will be preserved, and the country will firmly protect its national interests.

"In any case, Kyrgyzstan will not give even one square meter of the land inherited from our ancestors to others," Japarov stressed.