Night on Kyrgyz-Tajik border passes calmly - Border Service of Kyrgyzstan

As of 08:30 on September 20, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border Osh and Batken Oblasts is characterized as relatively stable, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, the night of September 19-20 passed calmly, without incident.

The units of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, deployed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, continue to serve in an enhanced mode.

Based on the results of negotiations between the delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the working commissions of the Parties will continue to carry out activities to de-escalate the situation and verify the implementation of early agreements on the withdrawal of additional forces and means from the state border line to the places of their permanent deployment of the border.

The working commissions will also consider proposals and decisions made during the meeting.