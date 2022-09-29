Kyrgyzstan, Austria consider topical issues of economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketaev and Head of Group Foreign Economic Relations at the Federal Ministry of Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria Franz Wessig discussed issues of bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance.

During the 8th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, which was held in Bishkek on September 29, Baketaev noted that trade and economic cooperation will open up new opportunities for the business circles of the two countries and will allow implementing joint projects.

Moreover, Baketaev proposed to intensify bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, digitalization, ecology and others.

Wessig, for his part, underlined that relations between Kyrgyzstan and Austria should develop on the basis of mutual trust.